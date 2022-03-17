CLEVELAND (WJW)– It appears embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not coming to the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Browns were notified they are out of the running on Thursday. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafalo, Cleveland still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward.

With Watson’s no-trade clause, the 26-year-old agreed to meet with the Browns, Saints, Panthers and Falcons. Cleveland representatives, likely owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, flew to Houston to speak with the QB on Tuesday.

Just last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following lawsuits from 22 women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex, while others accused him of exposing himself and touching them with his genitals.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in March 2021 and Houston police began their investigation the next month.

Watson, the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, sat out the 2021 season. The year prior, he threw for nearly 5,000 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was the 12th-rated quarterback in the league.

Amid the Browns meeting with Watson, Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” letter to fans.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” Mayfield wrote.