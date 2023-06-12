BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns officially unveiled their new logo on Monday.

The new logo was voted upon by fans and players, and will be displayed in future merchandise and other team uses.

Houston Mark designed the logo and included symbols that honor the history of the Browns and the city of Cleveland in the design.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

The logo features a bullmastiff dog that includes hidden symbols related to Cleveland.

“There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there’s so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan,” Mark said.

According to a release from the Browns, the following is a description of each of the eight symbols included in the new logo.

Ohio – The highlight in the top left corner of the mighty bullmastiff’s right ear is in the shape of Ohio, where the Browns have called home for over 75 years.

Football – The nose of the dog is in the shape of a football, as just like the Dawg Pound, the mascot has a nose for the game.

East Endzone – The outline of Cleveland Municipal Stadium makes up the design of the tag, paying homage to the city by forming a “C,” and the origin of the Dawg Pound with a highlighted East Endzone.

Guitar Pick – At the center of the tag lies a guitar pick as a nod to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Spikes – The collar features 8 spikes, evoking intensity in their form and tradition in number, with the Browns finishing champions 8 times in their history.

Guardian Bridge – Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge makes up the space below the jowls, fortifying the bond between fans, team and city.

Pound Helmet – As another nod to the original 1980’s Dawg Pound, the iconic maskless helmet shell worn by Browns faithful at games is hidden in the top right highlight.

Helmet Stripe – As a nod to the iconic feature, the logo features a center stripe that adorns the classic Browns helmet.

The Browns will kick off the 2023 season Sept. 10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.