Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19: reports

Cleveland Browns

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 07: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown run with Demetric Felton #25 and David Njoku #85 during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports Tuesday.

ESPN reports both players are vaccinated.

To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.

Chubb had 14 carries for 137 yards in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team has not made a comment.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com