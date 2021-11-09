Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19: reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports Tuesday.
ESPN reports both players are vaccinated.
To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.
Chubb had 14 carries for 137 yards in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team has not made a comment.
Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.