CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL will release the full 2022 regular season schedule tonight at 8 p.m. The Cleveland Browns are slated to play eight home games, and nine road games this season.

While the dates and times have yet to be released, the home and road opponents have.

This season the Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as their three division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins and their three division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 Browns home games will be available following the official NFL schedule release Thursday, May 12th at 8 p.m.