CLEVELAND (WJW) — Here’s what you need to know as we head into football season if you’re going out to support the Cleveland Browns.

What can I bring to FirstEnergy Stadium?

No beverages are permitted, but people can bring in their own food. All items need to be brought in the following approved bags: A clear plastic tote bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, a clear plastic 1-gallon re-sealable bag, or a small clutch bag (doesn’t have to be clear) no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Find a list of prohibited items right here.

What is ticketing like this year?

All tickets are mobile. You can download the Browns app right here.

Can I use cash at the stadium?

The stadium accepts all major credit cards and is cashless.

Are there still tickets available for this game?

Yes, there are. Find tickets right here.

Are there any COVID-19 protocols this year at FirstEnergy Stadium?

People are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Is there going to be Muni lot tailgating for this game and what are the rules?

Yes, the city of Cleveland confirmed Saturday the Muni Lot is going to be open starting at 5 a.m. Sunday. Fans are reminded to arrive early as parking fills up quickly for the $30 lot. The city released the following rules for those planning to park there:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

The city also reminds fans that in general “open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.”

When is this second preseason game again?

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The Browns season officially kicks off Sept. 11.