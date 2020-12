The game was originally supposed to kick off at 1 p.m.

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are moving to the Sunday night time slot for Week 15 against the Giants.

According to the Cleveland Browns’ website, the game will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 20. It will air nationally on NBC.

The game was originally supposed to kick off at 1 p.m.