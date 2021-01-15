Cleveland Browns fans can support team Saturday during playoff drive-thru rally

Cleveland Browns fans celebrate after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Mascots "Chomps and Brownie," as wells as Browns alumni will greet fans as they make their way through the experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With just two days to go from their biggest game in over 17 years, the Cleveland Browns are asking fans to help them get ready for the game.

Saturday, the team is hosting a “playoff drive-thru rally.” It’s happening at First Energy Stadium.

Fans can drive their cars down “Alfred Lerner Way” from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Mascots “Chomps and Brownie,” as wells as Browns alumni will greet fans as they make their way through the experience.

The Browns pro shop will also be open for those wanting to buy playoff gear.

To participate, vehicles must enter via the East 9th Street bridge and Erieside Avenue, past the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There will not be access from East 3rd Street.

Masks are required for attendees and staff.

Guests of the pro shop are asked to park at metered spots across from the Great Lakes Science Center, or at pay lots at the Port of Cleveland, North Coast Harbor, or the science center.

You can find more information on the Cleveland Browns’ website.