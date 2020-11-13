Cleveland Browns’ facility closed Friday due to player’s positive coronavirus test

The unnamed player has immediately self-isolated and the Browns' facility was closed Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced a player’s test results have come back positive for the coronavirus.

The unnamed player has immediately self-isolated and the Browns’ facility was closed Friday morning while contact tracing is being conducted.

“The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains the highest priority,” read a statement from the Browns.

The Browns are scheduled to face the Texans on Sunday. The NFL has not indicated yet if the game will be impacted.

The team had a bye last week.