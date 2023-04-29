CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns drafted UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the #140 pick in Round Five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’1″ 205 pound senior finished his career as UCLA’s all-time leader in total offense, completions, total touchdowns, touchdown passes and passing yards.

In 2022, Thompson-Robinson threw for 3,154 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns while rushing for 646 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him one of only two FBS QBs to finish the season with as many as 27 TD passes and 12 rushing TDs.

He earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors last season and finished his career with 116 total touchdowns, good for 5th in the FBS since 2018.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

Round 4 – #126 / Isaiah McGuire, DE – Missouri

Round 5 – #142

Round 6 – #190