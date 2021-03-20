Cleveland Browns continue defensive makeover, add Walker, Jackson

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

General manager Andrew Berry has made several moves this week to fix a defense that was way behind Cleveland's offense

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ defensive makeover continues. Cleveland signed free agent linebacker Anthony Walker and agreed to terms with tackle Malik Jackson.

Walker spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis, anchoring one of the NFL’s top defenses the past three. He’s the Browns’ third big defensive addition this week and joins safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill who were teammates the past four seasons with the Rams.

Jackson was released by Philadelphia this week to clear salary-cap cap space.