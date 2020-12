The Browns said on Twitter that the team is holding remote meetings and their flight is delayed for contact tracing

(WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday afternoon that they’re closing their facility and delaying their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns said on Twitter that the team is holding remote meetings and their flight is delayed while contact tracing is conducted.

They did not identify the player who tested positive in the tweet.

Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/eAJMHw1hj4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020