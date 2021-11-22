Baker Mayfield reveals why he didn’t speak to media after Sunday’s win, responds to crowd’s boos

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns look on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the team plans to start quarterback Baker Mayfield in Sunday’s primetime game in Baltimore.

The Browns won Sunday 13-10 against the winless Lions.

Mayfield was seen limping on the field and has been playing through multiple injuries.

In Monday’s press conference, Stefanski said he did not consider pulling Mayfield in Sunday’s game and said if Baker is cleared to play, he will.

“If he’s ready to go, yes, he’ll start,” Stefanski said.

Baker also says he expects to play Sunday.

Baker Mayfield did not talk to the media after the game, nor was he on the field shaking hands with players from the Browns and Lions.

He made it clear in Monday’s press conference, he didn’t believe he owed anyone an explanation about it who wasn’t a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Baker said he talked to his teammates after the game.

“I decided it was best to wait,” Baker said about the press conference. He said he was frustrated and wanted to take a little more time.

“I’m frustrated with how I played,” Mayfield shared.

“He’s ready to play and ready to help the team win,” Stefanski said.

“Decision-making was great. It was a lack of execution,” Mayfield said.

Stefanski and Baker both said they did not believe the quarterback’s performance issues were related to the injuries.

“We’ll never do anything that’s not in the best interest of the team,” Stefanski said about Baker.

Stefanski shared that RB Kareem Hunt and OT Jack Conklin are expected to practice this week.

He said both might be ready to go Sunday.

Conklin dislocated his elbow in the game against the Steelers on Oct. 31.

Hunt suffered a serious calf injury on Oct. 17 against Arizona.

The Browns are heading into a tough stretch in the season.

They play at Baltimore in primetime Sunday. Following that, they have a bye week, and then host the Ravens at home.

Cleveland is last place in the AFC North at 6-5.

It’s a close division, with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the leaderboard with 7-3.

