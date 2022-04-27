BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the new radio broadcast team beginning with the 2022 season.

Following the retirement of long-time color analyst Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry will be joining veteran play-by-play man Jim Donovan for game broadcasts. Donovan is entering his 24th season calling Browns games.

Zegura, who has been the team’s sideline reporter since 2014, will serve as color analyst.

Cherry, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will be the team’s new sideline reporter.

We know this group will continue to provide Browns fans with an entertaining, informative broadcast filled with unique storylines and special insights every week that brings them even closer to the on-field action and the team they love.



Both Nathan and Jerod have proven their ability to connect with Browns fans and our city during their time in Cleveland, which is integral to the listening experience we strive to create.



Nathan’s enthusiasm and intimate knowledge of our organization set a strong foundation as he offers in-depth, personal analysis to complement Jim’s extraordinary play-by-play from The Doug Dieken Radio Booth.



Additionally, Jerod’s experience as a three-time Super Bowl champion will give our fans a special understanding of what it means to play the game from a player’s perspective on the biggest stage directly from the sideline.



By bringing these three respected professionals together, we have assembled an extremely talented team that will consistently deliver the passion, knowledge and energy Browns fans deserve. Browns Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson

The new trio will debut on the team’s first preseason game, which has not yet been announced.