BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski announced five team captains for the 2022 season.

As voted on by teammates, the captains are: LG Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb on offense, DE Myles Garrett and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on defense and LS Charley Hughlett on special teams.

“I think it’s a big deal when the team votes and when teammates vote for you,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “I think that says a lot. Those guys are all great leaders in their own way and will provide great leadership to this team.”

In his first two seasons as head coach, Stefanski elected to choose one player to serve as a weekly captain for each game.

“I told the whole team this: You don’t need a ‘C’ on your chest to be a leader. You just don’t. I think leadership comes from a lot of areas on your football team, but I do think it says a lot about those players who will represent us for the game. It says a lot about who you are,” said Stefanski.

The Browns open the season at 1 p.m. Sunday in Carolina.