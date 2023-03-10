BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will have eight selections entering the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

The following are the rounds and selection numbers for the draft:

Round 2: No. 42 overall

Round 3: No. 98 overall

Round 4: No. 111 overall

Round 4: No. 126 overall from Vikings

Round 5: No. 140 overall from Rams

Round 5: No. 142

Round 6: No. 190

Round 7: No. 229

The 2023 NFL Draft will take begin on Thursday, April 27 with round one. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 28, with rounds 4-7 being completed on Saturday, April 29.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas.