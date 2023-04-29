Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns drafted Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire with the #126 overall pick in Round Four of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native stands at 6 foot 4 inches and 274 pounds and recorded 16.5 career sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss in 41 career games at Missouri.

McGuire led the Tigers in sacks the past two seasons with 6 in 2021 and 7 sacks last year while earning First-team All-SEC honors in 2022.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

Round 5 – #140 (from Rams for Troy Hill)

Round 5 – #142

Round 6 – #190