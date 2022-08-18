BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL and NFL Players’ Association have reportedly reached a settlement on an 11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com was the first to report the news.

The enhanced punishment also includes a fine of $5 million, which will go to charity. The NFL and the Browns will also each donate an additional $1 million to support organizations involving sexual misconduct and related matters.

Watson will also be required to undergo mandatory counseling.

In a release from the Browns, Watson issued the following statement:

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Browns’ owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also released a statement:

“As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process. Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior. Since Deshaun entered our building, he has been an outstanding member of our organization and shown a true dedication to working on himself both on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community.”

The two sides made a deal that eliminated the need for Peter C. Harvey, who was designated by Commissioner Roger Goodell, to make a ruling on the appeal. The punishment was increased from the original 6-game suspension handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson.

The NFL was pushing for Watson to be suspended for an entire 17-game season.

Watson will make his Browns’ regular-season debut in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.