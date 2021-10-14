Cardinals have COVID-19 cases ahead of Browns matchup: reports

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Arizona Cardinals had three positive tests for COVID-19 this week as they head into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. It was reported by ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

The Cardinals are doing increased testing among players and personnel, Graziano reported on Thursday.

As a reminder, a fully vaccinated player who tests positive may return to the team if he tests negative twice with 24 hours between tests, shows no symptoms and is cleared by doctors to return. An unvaccinated player who tests positive would have to be away from team 10 days. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 14, 2021

While the Browns are not dealing with COVID, there are pretty banged up following their 47-42 loss to the Chargers. On Wednesday, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Jadeveon Clowney, Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, David Njoku and JC Tretter all say out from practice.

The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m.