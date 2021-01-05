Browns WR Rashard Higgins cited for drag racing

Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing Tuesday morning, according to Westlake police.

The 26-year-old was stopped at Crocker Road and Coventry Drive. Another vehicle was also cited.

The charge against Higgins was filed in Rocky River Municipal Court and his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.

“We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” the Browns told FOX 8 Tuesday evening.

