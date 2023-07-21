BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced that veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

He was placed on the non-football illness list on Friday.

According to a release from the team, Goodwin experienced discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring. A recent medical checkup revealed the blood clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Goodwin is not sure when he can return to football activities but plans to remain around the team in meetings and offering support as training camp begins.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” he said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin signed with the Browns as a free agent in March after spending last season with Seattle. The 32-year old amassed 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns in one season with the Seahawks.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Goodwin has piled up 187 catches for 3023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He previously spent time in the NFL with Buffalo, San Francisco and Chicago.

Goodwin was originally a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Browns also placed guard Colby Gossett and wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Mike Woods II on the non-football injury list.

All players remain on Cleveland’s active roster.