BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League announced on Wednesday that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Dec. 21-25.

The veteran wideout set a single game franchise record with 265 receiving yards in the Browns’ 36-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

He also tallied 11 receptions, which tied for third most in a single game in franchise history.

Cooper likewise scored a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

His 265 receiving yards are the most by any player in the NFL this season.

Cooper joins kicker Dustin Hopkins and defensive end Myles Garrett who earned AFC Player of the Week honors earlier this season.