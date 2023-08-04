BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that young wide receiver Daylen Baldwin will miss significant time with a hamstring injury.

Baldwin suffered the injury in Thursday night’s preseason 21-16 preseason win over the Jets in the Hall of Fame game.

Stefanski offered no timetable for Baldwin’s return to action.

“He’s the guy that all throughout the month of June when I pop my head in here, he happened to be in that weight room,” Stefanski said. “And so it’s a very unfortunate part of our game, but he’ll bounce back, which I have no doubt about that. That’s just part of the nature of this game.”

Baldwin signed with Cleveland last year as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. He caught two passes in a win over Baltimore back in December.

Stefanski says the Browns will likely add a receiver to the roster in the next several days.