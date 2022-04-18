BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – MMQB is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are being investigated by the National Football League for recanted claims by former head coach Hue Jackson that he was paid to ‘tank.’

Jackson, who is currently a head coach in the college ranks at Grambling, led the Browns to a record of 3-36-1 before being relieved of his duties in the middle of the 2018 season.

The team calls the allegations “fabricated,” and Jackson retracted his claims shortly after making them.

The Browns released the following statement on Monday evening: