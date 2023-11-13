BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo an MRI on his left ankle after suffering an injury in Sunday’s win in Baltimore.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the exam on Monday.

Watson told reporters following the game that he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He left the stadium in a walking boot after suffering the ankle injury late in the second quarter on Sunday. He returned to the game in the second half and completed 14-14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Stefanski also was awaiting MRI results on Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a neck injury in the first half. Ward was cleared of a concussion but didn’t return.

The Browns and Steelers will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.