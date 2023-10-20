BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson was back on the practice field for the second straight day on Friday in Berea.

He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

Watson took all of the first-team reps at practice and threw the ball with greater velocity than he did on Thursday.

Watson has missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury he suffered in a week three win over Tennessee.

The Browns will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.