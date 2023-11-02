BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced for the second straight day on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s home game against Arizona.

He participated in drills and threw to receivers and tight ends during a period of practice that was open to the media.

“I feel good,” Watson said. “The process, like I said before, has been going up. We’re right on track where we need to be for what I feel like. So just communicating with all the doctors and all the coaching staff and make sure we are doing all the steps that we need to make sure that whenever that time is, I step on the field ready to play.”

Cleveland offensive coordinator told reporters that Watson was able to throw the ball down field on Wednesday, but added that Watson will not return to game action until he is deemed fully healthy.

“I think collectively, between AB (Andrew Berry) and Kevin (Stefanski), they’ll make the right decision with his input, obviously, but we’ll see how this week goes,” Van Pelt said. “Every day is a different day, and everything’s been moving in the right direction this week.”

Watson is anxious to return to the field as soon as possible.

“I want to play, but as long as we’re all on the same page as a player, as a staff and an organization, then I think that’s whatever’s best for the team, the best for the future of this team is definitely what we need to be heading to,” Watson said.

The Browns and Cardinals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.



