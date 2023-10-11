BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not practice on Wednesday as he continues to rehab his right rotator cuff contusion.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski also announced that P.J. Walker is being elevated to the No. 2 quarterback spot. If Watson is unable to play, Walker will start at quarterback on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker spent the 2023 preseason with the Chicago Bears.

He previously signed with the Panthers in 2020 and went on to appear in 15 games with seven starts. He completed 131-228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns.

As a starting quarterback, Walker posted a record of 4-3.

The Browns and 49ers will kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.