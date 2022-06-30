CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially concluded after three days.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Discipline Officer Sue L. Robinson has requested post-trial briefs from both the NFL and Watson’s legal team

Those briefs are reportedly due in the coming days, which means a final ruling on potential punishment for Watson could still be several weeks away.

After review of those briefs, Robinson will make a ruling on whether to suspend Watson and for how long.