BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not practice on Wednesday as the team started preparations for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

He has missed the last two games with a right rotator cuff injury.

Watson told reporters on Wednesday that he suffered a microtear in his rotator cuff muscle, and “can’t put a timeline” on a return to the field.

“We just gotta continue to take it day-to-day,” Watson said. “I’m not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can’t do certain things that is gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That’s the reason why I haven’t been able to step on the field.”

Watson says it is “up in the air” whether he plays on Sunday against the Colts. If he is unable to play, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that backup P.J. Walker would start.

The Browns visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.