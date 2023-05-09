BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns announced it has waived a pair of players on Tuesday: defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Stille appeared in seven games as a rookie and was re-signed to a futures deal back in April.

The former undrafted free agent played one game with the Dolphins before he was signed to the Browns’ active roster from the Miami practice squad. The Nebraska product played in six games with Cleveland last season.

Stevenson spent four weeks on the Browns’ practice squad in 2022.