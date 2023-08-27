BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have waived wide receiver Anthony Schwartz as the team trimmed the roster to 76 players on Sunday.
Schwartz is a former third-round draft pick in 2021 out of Auburn.
He battled injuries and inconsistency in Cleveland, appearing in 25 games. He caught 14 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown with the Browns.
The Browns also waived the following nine players, and terminated the contracts of two others.
Waived (9):
CB Caleb Biggers
LB Cam Bright
TE Miller Forristall
TE Thomas Greaney
CB Gavin Heslop
T Derrick Kelly II
S Nate Meadors
WR Anthony Schwartz (injury designation)
WR Jalen Wayne
Contract terminated (2):
G Colby Gossett
RB Jordan Wilkins
All NFL teams must reduce their active roster to a maximum of 53 players prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.