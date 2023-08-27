BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have waived wide receiver Anthony Schwartz as the team trimmed the roster to 76 players on Sunday.

Schwartz is a former third-round draft pick in 2021 out of Auburn.

He battled injuries and inconsistency in Cleveland, appearing in 25 games. He caught 14 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown with the Browns.

The Browns also waived the following nine players, and terminated the contracts of two others.