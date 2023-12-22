BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns veteran linebacker Anthony Walker was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game in Houston with a knee injury.

Walker underwent a knee scope procedure on Thursday. He is listed as week-to-week according to a release from the team.

Meanwhile, Browns guard Joel Bitonio is officially listed as questionable with a back injury. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he returned to the field on Friday.

The Browns also announced that the following players have been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans: Defensive End Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf).

The Browns and Texans will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27. Cleveland is currently listed as a 3-point favorite heading into week 16 action.