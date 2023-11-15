BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have designated veteran guard Michael Dunn to return from injury reserve.

The Browns now have 21 days to add him to the active 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

He’s been out since Oct. 17 with a calf injury that he suffered in a win over the 49ers.

Dunn has appeared in four games this season for Cleveland.

For his career, he has appeared in 32 games with the Browns with five starts.

He originally signed with Cleveland in 2020.

The Browns host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.