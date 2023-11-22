BEREA, Ohio (WKBN – Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk has been officially designated to return from injured reserve.

The veteran has been out since suffering a knee injury on Aug. 31.

Kunaszyk is currently in his fifth season in the NFL. He appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season, leading the team with 11 special teams tackles.

The Browns are in need of depth at the linebacker position thanks to Anthony Walker’s hamstring injury.

The Browns visit the Broncos Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.