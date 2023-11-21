LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, repaired a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

According to a statement from the Browns, Watson is scheduled to begin his rehab process on Friday.

He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

In limited action this season, Watson passed for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions.