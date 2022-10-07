BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett will play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He is no longer listed on the team’s injury report, which was released on Friday.

Garrett missed last Sunday’s game in Atlanta after he was injured in a one-car crash in Medina County.

Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

He suffered a sprained ankle on Sept. 18 against the Jets.

Starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan has practiced on a limited basis this week after missing Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He also is listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Chargers.