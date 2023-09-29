BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson is currently nursing a sore shoulder that is the result of a hit he took in the third quarter of the week three win over Tennessee. He practiced sparingly during the entire week in Berea.

“I’m hopeful,” Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He knows how to take care of his body.”

In three games this season, Watson has passed for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

If Watson is unable to play against the Ravens, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would make the start. Veteran quarterback P.J. Walker is also on the Cleveland practice squad.

The Browns and Ravens will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.