BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns newly-signed running back Kareem Hunt will play on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski made the official announcement on Friday afternoon.

The Browns signed Hunt on Wednesday after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

“He’s ready to play, he’s in good shape,” Stefanski said. “How much and doing what will be determined over the next 48 hours. But I think he’s comfortable with everything,” he added.

Hunt spent the previous four seasons in Cleveland. He appeared in 49 games logging 23 total touchdowns. He piled up 1,874 rushing yards and 973 receiving yards for the Browns.

The Browns and Titans will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.