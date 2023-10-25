BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Seattle with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement on Wednesday. He told reporters that there is no structural damage to Watson’s shoulder, but there is “residual swelling.”

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, will start at quarterback against the Seahawks.

The Browns and Seahawks will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.