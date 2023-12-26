BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that starting kicker Dustin Hopkins has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against Jets.

Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win in Houston. He is considered week-to-week according to Stefanski.

Riley Patterson will be elevated to the active roster from the practice squad after being signed on Monday.

This season, Hopkins has connected on 33-36 field goal attempts. He has also converted 24-26 extra points.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, who suffered a quad injury on Sunday, has not yet been ruled out for Thursday night.

The Browns and Jets will kick off on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.