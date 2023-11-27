BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that defensive end Myles Garrett is ‘day-to-day’ with a sore shoulder that he suffered in Sunday’s loss in Denver.

Garrett underwent an MRI on Monday in Los Angeles, where the team is staying this week ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Rams. The exam showed no structural damage and he could play in week 12.

This season, Garrett has appeared in all eleven games, piling up 13 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently in concussion protocol.

In addition, wide Receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury, but X-rays came back negative. He likewise could play on Sunday.

The Browns visit the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.