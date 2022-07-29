BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns received some good news on the injury front regarding second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Further evaluation showed no serious damage, and Schwartz has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Schwartz is considered day-to-day and will be ready to play in the regular season opener on September 11 in Carolina.

Schwartz was forced to leave practice on Thursday, walking off the field under his own power to be checked out by team medical personnel.