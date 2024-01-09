BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says that it is “unlikely” that injured kicker Dustin Hopkins will be able to play in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game in Houston.

Stefanski said that Hopkins is progressing from an injured hamstring that he suffered in the Christmas Eve win over the Texans.

This season, Hopkins has connected on 33-36 field goal attempts. He has also converted 24-26 extra points.

Fellow kicker Riley Patterson will likely be elevated from the practice squad prior to Saturday’s game.

The Browns and Bills will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.