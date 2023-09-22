BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement on Friday afternoon, but does not consider Newsome’s injury to be long-term.

In addition, tackle James Hudson is listed as questionable for the game.

Newsome suffered an elbow injury in Monday night’s loss in Pittsburgh and also missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Mike Ford will see increased playing time in Newsome’s absence.

The Browns and Titans will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.