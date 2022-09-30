BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also listed as questionable for the game.

Neither player has been ruled out, and they could potentially play in week four.

Garrett met with reporters on Friday for the first time since his single-car accident on Monday.

He told media members that he is relieved to have survived the crash. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, and also a ruptured blood vessel in his left eye.

Garrett says the accident will change his driving behavior moving forward.

The Browns and Falcons will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.