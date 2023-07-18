BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially unveiled a new white throwback helmet on Tuesday morning.

The team will wear the new helmets for three regular-season games during the upcoming 2023 season.

The new look has not been worn by the team since 1946, marking the first time the Browns will wear a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.

“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

The Browns will debut the helmets in week two on Monday Night Football on the road against the Steelers.

They will likewise wear them in week six against San Francisco and again in week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The complete 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule can be found here.