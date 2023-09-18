CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially announced their list of players inactive for Monday Night Football’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and wide receiver Amari Cooper did not make an appearance.

The team’s returning top receiver re-aggravated a groin injury during Saturday’s practice, leaving his status for the game up in the air. While he will be active, it still remains to be seen how much Cooper will be used Monday night in Pittsburgh, if at all.

Cooper caught three of his seven targets in week one for 37 yards in the win over Cincinnati.

Browns safety Juan Thornhill also will be active for the game, with both players receiving a questionable tag.

The list of players inactive includes: CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire and DT Siaki Ika.