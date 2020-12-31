Browns top cornerback placed on COVID/Reserve List

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Denzel Ward will miss the season finale against Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Malcom Smith and cornerback Denzel Ward on the COVID/Reserve List on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Ward tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days.

If the Browns make the playoffs, he could miss the postseason game.

Cleveland closed the team facility earlier on Thursday after the positive tests.

The Browns did activate wide receivers Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker Jacob Phillips from the reserve list.

All five players missed the game against the Jets.

The Browns and Steelers game is still slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, which you can watch on WKBN.