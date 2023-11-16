BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are paying tribute to the history of their franchise with a subtle uniform change for Sunday’s AFC North battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team will wear white facemasks on their orange helmets for the only time this season.

The Browns wore white facemasks from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005.

The style is associated with the Kardiac Kids, the Bernie Kosar era, as well as the Browns’ return as an expansion franchise in 1999.

The Browns last wore the white facemasks in week 15 of the 2022 season in a win over Baltimore.

Sunday’s kickoff between the Browns and Steelers is slated for 1 p.m. and will be televised on WKBN-27.