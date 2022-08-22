CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Haslam Sports Group (HSG), the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University announced Monday that FirstEnergy Stadium will play host to college hockey for the first time in the stadium’s history.

Bitter rivals Ohio State and Michigan will meet in the “Faceoff on the Lake” on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”

Additional details about the event will be available at a later date.

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” said Steve Rohlik, who is entering his 10th year as head coach of the Buckeyes. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

Season ticket members of the Browns and Columbus Crew will receive early access to tickets for the hockey event.

Tickets will officially go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.